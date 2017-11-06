Veterans honored at Broadmoor Park Senior Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Veterans Day is Saturday and Broadmoor Park Senior Center has already begun honoring the heroes.

The receptionist at the Center created a particular room for veterans with the walls decorated with several pictures of vets who visited the Center. It took over a year to collect the photos and decorations.

Organizers said the Center is filled with pictures, but they wanted to do something special for the servicemen.

"These are my brothers. These were my brothers in arms right here, and I am proud of each and every one of them," Korean War Veteran Sam Cueva said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV