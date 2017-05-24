Veterans Memorial High School surprised with their own Navy bell

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Veterans Band presented a US-Navy Ship bell to Veterans Memorial High School on Wednesday.

The donation was made in honor of our veterans and military.

Last year, the leader of the Veteran's Band Ram Chavez was asked by the school to borrow the NAS-CC bell to ring on the last day of class at Veterans Memorial.

When the school asked again this year, they were surprised with their own bell for the school.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 910 officially presented a “Soldier’s Fallen Battlefield Cross” to the school as well.





