Veterans Summit shows veterans the services available to them

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Veterans Summit was held in Rockport Saturday.

The Coastal Bend Troop Support organized the event to make sure area veterans knew about all the services the community had to offer.

Several services offer different things like clothes and medical services.

One group is even creating care packages to send to soldiers currently serving.

Organizers say they are inviting all service groups to come and help out for later summits.

One volunteer said that they are trying to eliminate the stigma of PTSD, they also said that it usually takes a veteran to help another veteran.

