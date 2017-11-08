Veterans take part in fourth annual 100-mile Ruck March

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of Coastal Bend veterans are dedicating the next few days leading up to Veterans Day to march 100 miles on foot.

It's their fourth annual Ruck March.

The group started in Beeville Monday, and by Wednesday, 3News was able to track them down along Highway 183 between Goliad and Refugio.

The veterans served in Iraq and Afghanistan and are proudly displaying Old Glory as they hit the pavement on their 100-mile march.

"Every bit of pain and suffering we're enduring now is just a minute of what our fallen gave for this country," U.S. Army veteran Paul Mylnar said.

Each step and every mile is dedicated to members of the military who never made it home.

"I lost a friend of mine, Gregory Stewart, so that is who I do it for," U.S. Army veteran Luis Pulido said.

The Ruck March is making its way through Beeville, Goliad, Refugio and then onto Woodsboro and Skidmore, and then back to Beeville. In all, the 100-mile journey takes the veterans five days to walk.

It's not just a way to honor the fallen, but also to raise awareness.

"Just not to forget we have a lot of brothers and sisters who have given the ultimate sacrifice for a lot of the freedoms we've taken for granted," said Pablo Perez of Honor 361 out of Victoria.

The group will be staying in Refugio Wednesday night before heading to Woodsboro. To follow their journey, check out their Facebook page.

