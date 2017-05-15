Victim identified, potential suspect questioned in fatal hit and run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Victim IDed, suspect questioned in hit and run

Corpus Christi police are questioning a man that may be their suspect in a fatal hit and run accident just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Leopard, near McBride.

That accident claimed the life of 32-year-old Sara Pena, who was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not made any arrests, but said they questioned a 31-year-old man whose truck was found just yards away from the scene of the crash.

"Investigators followed up on all leads. They checked all surveillance video in the area and they located a vehicle at the Cactus Motel," said Officer Gena Pena of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The Cactus Motel is just about a block away from where the accident happened. The 31-year-old owner of the gray GMC Sierra was taken to headquarters where we was questioned but not arrested.

The case is expected to be presented to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, who will decide if they will press any charges.

