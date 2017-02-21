Victim in assault at Wal Mart dies from injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - John Harley, the 63-year-old man who was the victim of an assault last week at an area Wal-Mart, died from his injuries Saturday.

Corpus Christi police have upgraded charges against 34-year-old Anthony Richardson, the man accused of assaulting Harley, to murder.

Harley was a contractor hired by Wal Mart to paint the store last week. Police are still investigating what caused the altercation.

