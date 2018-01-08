Victim in crash at T.C. Ayers Park & Recreation Center identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 58-year-old man who was killed after driving into the entrance of the T.C. Ayers Park and Recreation Center just after midnight Saturday has been identified.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, Raymond Ruiz of Kingsville, Texas, was killed in the crash. Police said he was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive when he veered off the roadway into the entrance of the Recreation Center. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene said a medical emergency may have been the cause of the accident, but no official cause of death has been released.

