Victim in fatal stabbing identified by Medical Examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in last week's fatal stabbing in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive as 47-year-old Ricardo Bolden.

The incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said Bolden suffered stab wounds to the neck and was rushed to the hospital. The was declared clinically dead the next day and was kept on life support so that his organs could be donated.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Friday after a foot chase in this city's northside. Police said the suspect was wanted on other unrelated charges as well.

(© 2017 KIII)