Victim in fatal traffic accident identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man who was struck and killed by a car over the weekend has been identified as 53-year-old Roy Little.

Little was struck by a car Saturday while trying to cross the street at Staples near Everhart. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head trauma.

The driver did the right thing by staying at the scene and contacting first responders. Police said it is too early in the investigation to tell if the driver will face any charges.

