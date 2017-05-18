Victim in morning rollover identified

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police Investigate Fatal Rollover
-
Moody Blasts King in Highly-Charged Game 1
-
Judge placed on leave, not U.S. citizen
-
Metalic dust in raises concern in Portland
-
Teachers warn parents of new prank
-
Corpus Christi's first floating yoga studio
-
Bee County Animal Rescue concerns
-
Woman arrested for damage to church
-
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States crown
-
Duval county drug bust
More Stories
-
Area teen mentor arrested on child porn chargesMay 18, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
J.A. Garcia Elementary School says 'thank you' to…May 18, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Sponsors needed for this year's Operation Safe ReturnMay 18, 2017, 5:21 p.m.