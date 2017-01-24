Victim in shooting, car crash dies from his injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police confirmed to 3News Tuesday that 24-year-old Andre Fuqua, who was found to have gunshot wounds after police responded to a crash he was involved in Sunday, has died of his injuries.

It was around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the single-vehicle accident accident in the 11300 block of I-37. Officers found Fuqua inside the car with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They said it appeared he was shot prior to the crash.



Fuqua was taken Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that he died Tuesday.

Fuqua was a 2016 graduate of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. TAMUK Athletics released the following statement:

"The Javelinas are saddened by the loss of one of their own today. Former cross country/T&F student-athlete Andre Fuqua has passed away at the age of 24. We will have a moment of silence prior to the basketball games tonight."

