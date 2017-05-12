Victim in Three Rivers house fire dies from her injuries

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - 3News confirmed Friday afternoon that the woman involved in a Three Rivers house fire Tuesday morning has died from her injuries.
54-year-old Eloisa Mogford was inside her home along Highway 72, just east of Three Rivers, when passerbys saw her home on fire. She was transported to a San Antonio burn unit with severe burns to 80-percent of her body, and passed away Wednesday.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs