Victim in Three Rivers house fire dies from her injuries

3News confirmed Friday afternoon that the woman involved in a Three Rivers house fire Tuesday morning has died from her injuries.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:28 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - 3News confirmed Friday afternoon that the woman involved in a Three Rivers house fire Tuesday morning has died from her injuries.

54-year-old Eloisa Mogford was inside her home along Highway 72, just east of Three Rivers, when passerbys saw her home on fire. She was transported to a San Antonio burn unit with severe burns to 80-percent of her body, and passed away Wednesday.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

