Victim in weekend Texan Trail hit-and-run identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified Tuesday the man killed this weekend in a hit-and-run accident on Texas Trail near Ray High School.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nathan Allen Dirk. He died from multiple blunt force injury.

Police believe 56-year-old Noe Garza was behind the wheel during the accident. He remains behind bars facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter with bond set at $150,000.

(© 2017 KIII)