Victim of Fairview Assault gives his side of the story

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man and his wife were brutally beaten Wednesday morning as they tried to collect overdue rent at a home on the 400 block of Fairview Drive.

The tenants of the home allegedly owed nearly three months worth of rent.

Kiii Reporter Heather Gustafson spoke with the victims shortly after the attack.

Daniel Perez lost his shirt and received several deep cuts. "Everybody jump in, they didn't want to let go," Perez said.

Perez and his wife agreed the family, who has 4 young kids, could rent their home.

What they didn't agree to was being attacked by the 11-people allegedly living in their rental property.

"They had no place to go so, you know, I was helping them out to have a place to stay," Perez said.

No arrests have been made and the tenants are still inside.

Corpus Christi police officer Adam Florez said that unfortunately, it's a civil process.

Daniel and his wife have moved forward with getting the courts involved, but it will take a few days for the constable to have the family evicted.



