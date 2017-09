CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The victim who was hit while walking through a parking lot Saturday has died.

The family of 74-year-old Cordie Gilmore confirmed she passed away from injuries received after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police arrested 34-year-old Cody Callison, he was charged with intoxicated assault.

Those charges could change now that Gilmore has died.





© 2017 KIII-TV