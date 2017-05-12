Victim recovering and suspect on the loose after stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Friday.

Investigators said the victim was attacked around 3:00 a.m. outside an apartment complex on Ayers and Horne.

When police arrived they found one victim with a deep cut to the side of his head.

He was rushed to the hospital and is believed to be ok.

Police do not know what sparked the violence and they said the suspect remains on the loose.

