VIDEO: 17 Shih Tzu puppies rescued from puppy mill

A total of 17 Shih Tzu puppies were rescued by the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Friday from a puppy mill in Ben Bolt, Texas, with the help of a rescue group called Jim Wells County Pets of Life.

KIII 2:47 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

