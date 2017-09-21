KIII
Vietnam Veterans reunite in Corpus Christi

A group of Vietnam veterans are spending the weekend in Corpus Christi at a special reunion.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's an extraordinary reunion taking place this weekend here in Corpus Christi. It involves a group of men who served together in Vietnam. 
 
The Army Vets were all part of the 1st Cavalry, Co. A, 4th Bn. 5th Cav. Reg. The group is reuniting at the Holiday Emerald Beach hotel for a weekend full of events. For some, this is the first time they've seen each other in more than 40-years. 
 

