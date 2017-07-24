Vigil held in memory of shooting victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week, a man who was fatally shot as he sat inside his truck will be laid to rest. It happened outside La Armada, the low income housing project on the City's westside.

A family mourning the loss of their loved one is pleading for justice.

"We just need help trying to find this killer. My family and myself would be eternally grateful. Please come forward," Anthony Gomez told 3 News.

Gomez' brother, Steven Gomez was fatally shot last week on the city's west-side. Police continue to search for any information that can lead to an arrest.

Monday night, several folks came together at the Water Gardens to remember the 33 year old victim.

Friends and family lit candles as they watched a slide show of photos of Steven. Many people who knew Steven remain in shock and disbelief including Steven's brother Anthony.

"Just for being the guy who would always fight for everyone else. He was so giving and had a huge heart and that's how everybody remembers him and that's why so many people are here, " said Anthony Gomez.

Anthony went on to thank the Homicide Survivors Support Group and others for their continued support.

Call police at 886-2600, if you have any information that can help.

Funeral services for Gomez will be held at Roman Funeral Home at 800 Lincoln Ave. in Robstown on Thursday July 27th at 10:00 a.m.

