Vigil held in remembrance of Breanna Wood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Jan. 3 marks one year since the remains of 21-year-old Breanna Wood were found in a rural area near Robstown.

Woods was believed to have been severely beaten before being killed. Currently, there are seven people accused of taking part in the crime and three of them are charged with capital murder, and two of those three are facing the death penalty.

"My brother came up to me and said we think we found Bree," said Breanna's mom Fallon Wood.

Fallon clearly and painfully remembers the moment she was told that Breanna was found.

"I just fell," Fallon said.

365 days later Fallon now breathes a sigh of relief.

"I trust the DA. Feel confidence in DA. I knew they were going to take care of everything," Fallon said.

Knowing that more suspects are off the street.

"No other mother will have to worry what I went through, everything they hurt, it's not just justice for my daughter or myself it's justice for everyone out there that these people hurt," Fallon said.

Fallon thanks her support group through the long 12 months.



"People say all the time you're so strong. Love for a daughter, it's the love that makes you strong," Fallon said.

People have helped keep Fallon moving forward.

"Because I haven't stopped and we've got them, that's what kept me going until all of them," Fallon said. 'I won't stop I'll never stop, if other things come out they'll be accountable too."

Her daughter Breanna is especially looking down keeping Fallon moving forward.

"I know she's smiling she knows I'm a fighter. She knows from the day she went missing I was looking for her she knows," Fallon said.

District Attorney Mark Gonzales said the state would be seeking the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda who is being charged with capital murder, engaging in an organized criminal activity, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

