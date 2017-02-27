VIP preview tickets to new outlets benefit local charities

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - You can get an early shopping experience Wednesday at the new Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay as they hold a big VIP preview party to kick-off their grand opening.

All you have to do is buy a ticket and you can shop at the new outlets before the general public. Those ticket sales will help five local charities. 100-percent of the ticket's proceeds will go to the organization of your choice, in fact.

To get tickets, visit www.corpuschristioutlets.com.

