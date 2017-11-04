Voices of Old Bayview brought to life

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Storytellers and re-enactors were at the Old Bayview Cemetery Saturday, telling tales, and informing about local historic events and the souls that were laid to rest in the Cemetery.

Residents in attendance were taken on walking tours of the cemetery, and chronicled the history of the region. The historic graveyard is site to a number of veterans whom fought in the War of 1812, through the Spanish American War.

The Cemetery was created by Colonel Hitchcock during the occupation of Zachary Taylor's forces in 1845 and the first U.S. military cemetery in Texas. It is located at Ramirez Street and Padre (IH-37) next to Coles High School.

