Volleyball camp gives kids the opportunity to master the sport

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Athletes aged 8-16-years-old met at the Corpus Christi Gym for Volleyball Camp.

The camp offers players of all skill levels the opportunity to learn the rules and fundamentals of the sport while also participating in practice games.

Players learned maneuvers like how to serve, set, dig, spike and more.

This camp is one of 10 different types of sports camps offered as part of the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department's Summer 2017 Youth Sports Camps.

