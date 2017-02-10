Volunteer group wrapping up on Veteran's house

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A job is almost done for a group restoring a home for a local veteran.

The home belongs to the Villegas family.

The house had some major roof and flood damage from a major storm back in 2015.

Volunteers said the Villegas family will be able to move back into the structure soon.

All the repair work has been done by a group called the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, their mission is to help restore homes damaged by floods.

The non-profit organization said they depend on corporate sponsors like Home Depot, who helped on this project with materials, and local volunteers to help carry out their mission.

