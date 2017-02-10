KIII
Volunteer group wrapping up on Veteran's house

Veteran Home

Kiii Staff , KIII 10:43 AM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A job is almost done for a group restoring a home for a local veteran.
 
The home belongs to the Villegas family.  
 
The house had some major roof and flood damage from a major storm back in 2015.
 
Volunteers said the Villegas family will be able to move back into the structure soon.
 
All the repair work has been done by a group called the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, their mission is to help restore homes damaged by floods.
 
The non-profit organization said they depend on corporate sponsors like Home Depot, who helped on this project with materials,  and local volunteers to help carry out their mission.
 

