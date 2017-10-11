Volunteers clean up Animal Rehabilitation Keep

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers got to work Wednesday to restore the Animal Rehabilitation Keep on Mustang Island, one of the many casualties of Hurricane Harvey.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the ARK with more details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV