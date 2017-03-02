KIII
Close

Volunteers clean up downtown

Downtown clean up

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:38 PM. CST March 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beautifying downtown Corpus Christi is the main goal of the Downtown Management District.

On Thursday, folks with that district and volunteers from the American Bank Center were cleaning up the area known as the S.E.A. district.

That's the area around the American Bank Center and Art Museum of South Texas. They cleaned curbs, pulled weeds and painted.

Volunteers from the American Bank Center tell us putting an extra shine on their surrounding neighborhood was just the neighborly thing to do.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories