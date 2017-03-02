Volunteers clean up downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beautifying downtown Corpus Christi is the main goal of the Downtown Management District.

On Thursday, folks with that district and volunteers from the American Bank Center were cleaning up the area known as the S.E.A. district.

That's the area around the American Bank Center and Art Museum of South Texas. They cleaned curbs, pulled weeds and painted.

Volunteers from the American Bank Center tell us putting an extra shine on their surrounding neighborhood was just the neighborly thing to do.

