Volunteers Feed Homeless with Big BBQ

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers spent Sunday morning feeding the homeless with a big BBQ at Artesian Park. The organization is called "Tacos not Bombs" started by local resident Jayson Thomas, who passed away last month in a drowning accident in Oregon. Volunteers say the aim is to give back to the community and promote peace throughout South Texas and the country.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs