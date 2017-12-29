Volunteers from Indiana churches helping rebuild Rockport homes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It may already be Dec. 29, but for four Rockport families, Christmas isn't over yet.

Volunteers with three Indiana churches have made their way to the Coastal Bend to help those families get back on their feet.

"You see on news all the devastation," volunteer Laura Haunert said, "but you don't actually realize how bad it was and how much it affected these people until you get down here."

"A group of people asked if we can do something," said Father Michael Keucher.

This week, members of St. Vincent, St. Joseph and Our Lady of the Greenwood are rebuilding four homes in Rockport. Among those being helped were Dong Vu and his wife, Jennifer.

Just this year, Dong was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

"My body is too weak and I cannot do anything," Dong said.

"It's one thing to see problems happen, but we actually meet the people and it makes it all that more real," Keucher said.

The help the couple is receiving is something they will never take for granted.

"About one month ago we called someone to come to repair for us but they were busy and they didn't come back," Dong said.

The volunteers said it's a life-changing experience.

"We came to give and we feel like we received a lot more," Keucher said.

