Volunteers give care to Columbus ship replica La Nina

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - La Nina is the full-size replica of the ship Christopher Columbus once sailed.

It is currently docked in the Corpus Christi Bayfront Marina.

Volunteers have been working for years to restore the ship, but have been stalled by bad weather and other challenges.

On Saturday, volunteers once again met up and rolled up their sleeves to lend a hand.

Volunteers said it’s a labor of love and will be a constant project.

