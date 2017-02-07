Volunteers needed for annual Winter Beach Cleanup Saturday, Feb. 11

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach program is looking for volunteers to help with this year's Winter Beach Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, at seven different Coastal Bend beaches.

Below is a list of locations participating and how you can volunteer:

Rockport − Check-in is at Rockport Beach Park pavilion. Contact Kerry Goodall at 361-729-6661 or via e-mail at kerry.goodall@texasadoptabeach.org.

Aransas Pass/Redfish Bay − Check-in is at Lighthouse Lakes Park, four miles east of Aransas Pass on Highway 361. Contact Richard Gonzales at 361-779-7351 or via e-mail at richard.gonzales@texasadoptabeach.org.

Port Aransas − Check-in is at Avenue G at the beach. Contact Harry Martinez at 361-215-2763 or via e-mail at harry.martinez@texasadoptabeach.org.

Packery Flats − Check-in is at the parking lot off Highway 361 on Mustang Island near near Packery Channel. Contact Jace Tunnell, with Coastal Bays Foundation at 361-882-3439 or via e-mail at jace.tunnell@texasadoptabeach.org or cbbf@baysfoundation.org.

North Corpus Christi Beach − Check-in is at the Texas State Aquarium, 2710 N. Shoreline Blvd. Contact Rosanna Gossett at 361-881-1204 or via e-mail at rosanna.gossett@texasadoptabeach.org.

Kid's Place at Cole Park − Check-in is at 1526 Ocean Drive, contact Celina Ybarbo-Pulcher at 361-765-1900 or via e-mail at celina.pulcher@texasadoptabeach.org.

Padre Island National Seashore − Check in at the Malaquite Visitor Center, 20420 Park Road 22, contact Buzz Botts at 361-949-8068 or via e-mail at buzz.botts@texasadoptabeach.org.

