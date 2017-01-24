Volunteers prepare for effort to count the homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of volunteers will be taking part in an annual "homeless count" Thursday in Corpus Christi. The group began training for the effort on Tuesday.

The volunteers will be hitting the streets to try to get an accurate count of homeless residents as well as an idea of what services they need to get their lives back on track.

The data collected by the volunteers will be turned over to the federal government, which in turn could approve more funding to help the homeless population.

