KIII NEWS - On this second day of Hanukkah members of Congregation Beth Israel chose to give back by serving others.
KIII's Jeff Chavez spoke with the group, who says service is a big part of who they are, and what they believe.
Volunteers serve Christmas meal at Metro Ministires
On this second day of Hanukkah members of Congregation Beth Israel chose to give back by serving others.
KIII 10:13 PM. CST December 25, 2016
KIII NEWS - On this second day of Hanukkah members of Congregation Beth Israel chose to give back by serving others.
More Stories
-
Body found during search for missing fishermanDec 26, 2016, 12:45 p.m.
-
Dog pack protects toddler found in California parkDec 26, 2016, 1:35 p.m.
-
On the Dr. Is In: HypothermiaDec 26, 2016, 8:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs