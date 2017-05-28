System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Padre Island National Seashore is in the running for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards for "Best Texas Attraction".

The seashore is number two on the leader board. Voting continues Monday, June 5th at noon ET. You can vote once per day. The 10 winning attractions chosen by your vote will be announced Friday, June 9th.

Click here to cast your vote.

.

