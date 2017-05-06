Voters Head to the Polls Today to Select Corpus Christi's Next Mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The candidates include former mayor Nelda Martinez, current councilman Joe McComb, lawyer Mark Di Carlo, businessman James Hernandez, Margareta Fratila, Larry White, Ray Madrigal, and Jonathan Garison.

Over 15,000 people went to cast their ballot during early voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All registered Corpus Christi voters can vote at any one of the 74 Vote Centers.

Since Election Day falls on the same day as the Buccaneer Days Illuminated Night Parade, City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street and along the parade route, is an Election Day polling place. If you get to the parade route before 7:00 p.m. and haven't voted, you can do so at City Hall.

For more election info go to www.cctexas.com

