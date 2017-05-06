Voters hurry to cast their ballot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Early voting numbers are in and 15,000 people went to cast their ballot.
More are expected to vote Saturday.
The Special Election comes 5 months after former Corpus Christi mayor Dan McQueen resigned via facebook.
There are 8 candidates on the ballot for mayor.
Voters who said because of everything that has happened in council this past year, it's important to get out and vote.
