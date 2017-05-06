KIII
Voters hurry to cast their ballot

Special Election Coverage: Voters

Briana Whitney, KIII 7:06 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Early voting numbers are in and 15,000 people went to cast their ballot.

More are expected to vote Saturday.

The Special Election comes 5 months after former Corpus Christi mayor Dan McQueen resigned via facebook.

There are 8 candidates on the ballot for mayor.

Voters who said because of everything that has happened in council this past year, it's important to get out and vote.

