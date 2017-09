CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's another show of generosity in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Thursday two meteorologists from our Tegna Station in Waco, KCEN, made a big donation to the Food Bank Of Corpus Christi.

Andy Anderson and Meagan Massey presented the Food Bank with 80 pallets of water. That equals some 200,000 thousand bottles of water.

