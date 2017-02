CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Over $114,000 was raised during Walk MS 2016. Organizers say you can learn about this disease, why there is no cure, and how you can make a difference. Visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/TXHWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28603 to learn how to sign up.

(© 2017 KIII)