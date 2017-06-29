Walk with Pride fashion show helps put shoes on the feet of children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Association of Realtors held its 3rd annual Walk with Pride Fashion Show Thursday.

The Corpus Christi Country Club was filled with spectators enjoying the latest fashion trends.

The show was about more than the newest style, this annual event is about giving back to the community.

Walk with Pride is a non-profit where Realtors raise money throughout the year so they can help buy shoes for kids who might need a little help.

The Fashion Show is just one way to help out, they also sell raffle tickets.

The goal is to put new shoes on 1,000 kids in Nueces County and 200 pairs of shoes in Jim Wells County.





