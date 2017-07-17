Wall Street Journal releases report on Stolen Whataburger Tents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KII 3 NEWS) - The Wall Street Journal has released the numbers in one of the most common forms of theft in South Texas --stealing the Whataburger tent numbers!

According to the report, there are 96-numbered tents that each restaurant must re-order on a monthly basis.

The burger chain goes through one-point two-million tents a year. each tent costs only 25-cents to make.

The biggest culprits seem to be teens who play sports and want to take home their number.

© 2017 KIII-TV