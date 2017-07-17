KIII
Close

Wall Street Journal releases report on Stolen Whataburger Tents

The Wall Street Journal has released the numbers in one of the most common forms of theft in South Texas --stealing the Whataburger tent numbers!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 11:05 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KII 3 NEWS) - The Wall Street Journal has released the numbers in one of the most common forms of theft in South Texas --stealing the Whataburger tent numbers!

According to the report, there are 96-numbered tents that each restaurant must re-order on a monthly basis.

The burger chain goes through one-point two-million tents a year. each tent costs only 25-cents to make.

The biggest culprits seem to be teens who play sports and want to take home their number.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories