Warrant Roundup Phase 2 begins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The amnesty period to clear warrants ended Friday.

On Saturday, the second phase of the Great Texas Warrant Roundup began.

The City's Marshal and his team searched for 65 individuals who did not go to the city's municipal court to clear their violations.

This meant knocking on doors and listening to excuses as to why he or she hadn't paid their fine or cleared their warrant.

You may be able to avoid jail time by paying your fines in full at the City Municipal Court.

