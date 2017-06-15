Washer, dryer donated to Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Buddy Home Furnishings donated a new washer and dryer to the Ronald McDonald House Thursday.
The washers and dryers at the Ronald McDonald House are needed by families staying there while their children undergo treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House maintains at least six washers and dryers for families' daily needs.
