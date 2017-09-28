WATCH LIVE: 2017 Youth Summit - Right Choices at the Right Time

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District and the NAACP are hosting the 2017 Youth Summit: Right Choices at the Right Time, Thursday at both King and Moody high schools.

Community members will speak to students on a number of topics, including cultural differences, actions and consequences, and LGBT issues as well. Their overall message: to stay on the right track and make good choices.

The event runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at King High School, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Moody High School, and we'll be streaming both parts Live on KIIITV.com!

