Water boil advisory in Riviera

RIVIERA (KIII NEWS) - Riviera residents have been without water for three days.

Hoot Gibson with Riviera Water System said a lightning storm hit their computer system that operates the pumps, causing them to stop. He says a new system has been ordered which will cost around $4000.

Today the pumps will be turned on starting at noon for two hour increments, but residents are being advised to boil their water before consumption. At 10 P.M. tonight, water will be turned off again, in a press release from the company, residents are urged to purchase bottled water to consume when the system is off.

