Water boil advisory lifted for city of Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass officials announced Monday morning that their two-week long water boil advisory has come to an end.

The water boil advisory was put in place on Aug. 27 after Hurricane Harvey passed through the Coastal Bend. Officials said necessary actions were taken since then and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given them the go ahead to lift the advisory.

© 2017 KIII-TV