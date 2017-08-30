Water boil advisory lifted for city of Portland

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - The City of Portland is no longer on a water boil advisory as of Wednesday afternoon. However, other cities in San Patricio County remain under the advisory until further notice.

According to City officials, the San Patricio Municipal Water District put the boil notice into effect Aug. 26 due to low pressure in their lines caused by Hurricane Harvey. It is because of that low pressure that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City to issue the boil advisory.

Since then, the necessary corrective actions have been taken and water samples have been approved by the TCEQ.

