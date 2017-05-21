Water boil continues for city of Driscoll

System.Object

DRISCOLL, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Water levels in the Driscoll city storage tank were reported to be too low Sunday afternoon. Many residents were left with low pressure or were unable to use it.

The city was able to restore water to all 800 residents but a water boil has been issued until further notice.

Samples will be taken to the Nueces County Public Health District later this morning. School will remain in session today for students.

Water bottles will be on hand but the district is encouraging students to bring their own to school today.

