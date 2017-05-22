Water boil for Driscoll enters third day as samples are tested

System.Object

DRISCOLL (KIII NEWS) - The water boil advisory for the city of Driscoll is entering its third day as officials wait for test results to come back.

That advisory was issued Sunday morning after a malfunction with the city's water tower. Test samples have been sent off to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Officials say results are expected later this morning.

Classes at Driscoll ISD will continue as normal. Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to class.

© 2017 KIII-TV