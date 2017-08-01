Water boil issued for the City of Beeville

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Beeville officials have issued a water boil for that community. In a statement released late Tuesday evening, Beeville officials said the water boil was implemented after a recent tap water test failed to register an adequate level of residual chlorine.

Chlorine is used to make sure the water is clear of bacteria. The TCEQ requires a water boil until those chlorine levels are back up.

Children, seniors, and people with weak immune systems are especially encouraged to make sure their water is boiled before they use it.

