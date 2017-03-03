Water Disinfectant Conversion begins March 6

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beginning Monday, March 6, 2017, the City of Corpus Christi will temporarily change the water disinfectant in preparation to add an additional disinfectant to improve the long-term quality of the City's drinking water. This conversion process is approved by the TCEQ.

The water will be safe to drink during the conversion.

Customers may notice a strong chlorine odor in the water during the conversion, it can be shaken or refrigerated to reduce the taste or odor of chlorine.

The conversion should last for six to eight weeks and will allow for a new supplemental disinfectant called chlorine dioxide to be added to the water treatment process. This addition will provide a new on-going layer of protection.

The City has a pre-recorded phone line with the latest information in English and Spanish for citizens who may not have access to computers or smartphones. The number is (361) 826-8000. For more information, please contact the City Call Center at (361) 826-2489.

A comprehensive list of water quality reports are available on the city website at http://www.corpuschristiwater.com.

(© 2017 KIII)