Water Disinfectant Conversion Happening Tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Beginning tomorrow the city will be adding a disinfectant to help improve it's quality. Chlorine Dioxide will be added to the city's tap water. The water may have a strong smell of chlorine but there is no need to boil as it is still safe to drink.

The city has also set up a pre-recorded phone line for residents who need more information. The number is (361) 826- 8000

